Marvel teases the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston in a jumpsuit from the upcoming series ‘Loki’

Tom Hiddleston is nailing the new look as a prisoner in a jumpsuit in the upcoming series Loki. Read on to know more details about the plot and premiering date.

Marvel Cinematic Universe may have the biggest loyal fan base around the world from any entertainment franchise. So far, the stretched MCU on streaming has been outperforming a lot of films with shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and maybe the upcoming Loki will contribute to the lineage. Tom Hiddleston’s notorious magician villain showed up for the first time in Thor, 2011 alongside the mighty Chris Hemsworth. The film has completed 10 glorious years and has aged like one of the fine wines from Asgard or New Asgard as per the Avengers Endgame.

So far Marvel has premiered all the episodes on Friday but the role is being broken with the mischievous Loki as the show will premiere on June 9, a Wednesday. The first season of the series will be distributed in six episodes and they can be streamed each Wednesday from the day of release. Not that fans are not already holding their breath waiting for Loki to appear magically, Marvel teased fans big time with the new character shots from the series. The gentle yet undependable Loki is standing next to armed guards in a jumpsuit.

What happened to Loki when he interrupted the time heist in Endgame by getting disappeared with the tesseract will be revealed in the series. A governmental organization called Time Variance Authority is authorized with the task of catching Loki and repairing the flow of time that has been disrupted since the Asgardian went on the run with the stolen tesseract and interrupted the continuous flow of time.

