Marvel unveils Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3 release dates; Announces two new Avengers movies for phase 6

The Comic-Con 2022 consisted of some major announcements from Marvel as the release schedule for the studio's phase 5 was unveiled. Also, new films were teased for phase 6 which included Fantastic 4 as well as two new Avengers movies. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige addressed the studio's plans ahead and what fans will be witnessing ahead from MCU.

During the Comic-Con presentation in Hall H, Marvel dropped some major announcements including that phase 6 will conclude with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which will arrive May 2, 2025, followed by another Avengers movie Avengers: Secret Wars hitting the theatres on November 7, 2025. As for phase 5, Marvel also announced next year's release slate at the event.

Phase 5 of the MCU will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. As for the Disney Plus shows, Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion arrives in spring 2023 whereas Echo and Loki Season 2 will release in Summer 2022. Among the MCU film releases, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theatres on May 5, 2023 followed by The Marvels which will arrive on July 28, 2023.

The release schedule also includes the Ironheart show which arrives on streaming service in fall 2023, Blade is slated for a November 3, 2023 release, while Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness: Coven of Chaos will arrive on Disney Plus in winter 2023 or 2024.

Anthony Mackie's Captain America: New World Order has been announced for a May 3, 2024 release. Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in spring 2024 and Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 when it lands in theatres on July 26, 2024.

