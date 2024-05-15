Marvel Unveils Exclusive Daredevil: Born Again Footage At Disney Upfront 2024 Along With Release Window - Details HERE

Nearly two years since its initial announcement of a new Daredevil TV show in production, Disney has officially unveiled release information for the highly anticipated series titled Daredevil: Born Again. The details were shared as part of Disney Upfront 2024 on May 14, along with the exclusive first trailer, notifying fans that the series will debut in March 2025.

The series in question will premiere alongside other esteemed and equally anticipated Disney projects like Agatha All Along, Ironheart, and more.

Meanwhile, here are the details from the aforementioned exclusive first look at Daredevil: Born Again. As of the publication of this article, the trailer is not available for public viewing.

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer promises a bloody action sequence and more

The new exclusive footage, as reported by IGN.Com, shows Matt Murdock donning the iconic red Daredevil suit while proclaiming: “The entire system is against you... it’s often David vs. Goliath.”

Additionally, the trailer includes glimpses of Kingpin, Foggy, and Karen, the latter two of whom were confirmed to be returning earlier this year. Towards the end of the clip, after a brief action sequence, Murdock is asked, "What kind of a lawyer are you?" to which he smugly responds, "A really good one."

For those not in the loop, Daredevil: Born Again will star Charlie Cox as the titular character. The actor will be reprising the role he played in the Netflix series, which ran between 2015 and 2018.

Production challenges and creative revamp pushed Daredevil: Born Again out of Disney's 2024 release slate

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year halted the production of the series over the summer. Additionally, with less than half of the 18-episode endeavor having been completed back then, Disney initiated a creative revamp of the show, releasing the directors who were set to helm the remaining episodes. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman also exited the series.

However, by late October, Disney+ revealed that it had hired a new showrunner.

Though the series has not even premiered yet, in March 2023, in an interview with Newsweek, actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who is reprising his role as Kingpin in the series, revealed that a second season has already been planned.