Marvel Unveils New Trailer And Poster For Captain America: Brave New World At Brazil D23 Event

Marvel Studios made headlines today at the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event with the release of a new trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Anthony Mackie, who portrays Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Danny Ramirez, who plays Joaquin Torres/Falcon, were present to greet fans and share their excitement about the upcoming movie.

Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez brought the Marvel energy to Brazil D23, where they interacted with fans before unveiling the trailer.

The crowd was thrilled to see the stars in person and even more excited when the new footage was shown. Marvel has promised a fresh chapter in the Captain America legacy with Sam Wilson taking on the shield.

The film boasts an impressive cast that includes Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie promises a mix of action, drama, and heart, continuing Marvel's tradition of engaging storytelling.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. The film has been in development with a focus on maintaining Marvel’s high standards of storytelling and visual effects.

The addition of Harrison Ford, who takes on the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, adds a layer of depth to the narrative. These legacy characters are expected to play significant roles in shaping the plot.

