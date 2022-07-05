Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan reacts to 4th of July shooting incident in hometown Highland Park

The 4th of July celebrations at Highland Park, Illinois turned into a tragic affair after a mass shooting took place during the parade causing shock and horror among attendees as several people got injured. President Joe Biden also addressed the shooting on Twitter and maintained that he is committed to fighting the gun violence menace in America.

Also reacting to the tragic incident was Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan who expressed her grief about the mass shooting that broke out in her hometown of Highland Park. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words."

She further also addressed how immediate actions need to be taken to prevent gun violence as she wrote, "Enough is enough." In response to the tragic incident, The Chicago White Sox also released a statement and maintained that they will hold a moment of silence ahead of Monday's game. According to reports, at least six people were killed and over two dozen injured in the horrific shooting that took place during the parade.

Rachel Brosnahan's tweet

President Joe Biden in his tweet wrote, "Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

