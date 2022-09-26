Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan has THIS to say about Fantastic Four casting rumours

One of Marvel's most anticipated projects is the upcoming Fantastic Four film which has been announced as a part of the studio's next phase and has been tentatively set to arrive in November 2024. The film's casting has garnered a huge hype and fans have been waiting to hear who bags the lead roles in the film. Among those rumoured to be a part of it has also Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.

Rumours suggested that the actress is being considered for the role of Sue Storm. Brosnahan who recently attended the 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24 in New York City, Rachel addressed the rumours as she revealed whether she will be making her MCU debut anytime soon. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said, "I haven’t heard anything, unfortunately." When asked if she would be game to take on the superhero role, she added, "Absolutely! That would be a blast."