Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan has THIS to say about Fantastic Four casting rumours
Rachel Brosnahan reacted to the rumours that she is joining Marvel's Fantastic Four.
One of Marvel's most anticipated projects is the upcoming Fantastic Four film which has been announced as a part of the studio's next phase and has been tentatively set to arrive in November 2024. The film's casting has garnered a huge hype and fans have been waiting to hear who bags the lead roles in the film. Among those rumoured to be a part of it has also Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.
Rumours suggested that the actress is being considered for the role of Sue Storm. Brosnahan who recently attended the 2022 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24 in New York City, Rachel addressed the rumours as she revealed whether she will be making her MCU debut anytime soon. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said, "I haven’t heard anything, unfortunately." When asked if she would be game to take on the superhero role, she added, "Absolutely! That would be a blast."
As for her famed series Marvelous Mrs Maisel which released its Season 4 earlier this year, the actress opened up about finishing the production for the final one. As for the Fantastic Four casting, Brosnahan is up against other popular contenders for the role including Emily Blunt and Jodie Comer.
It was recently revealed at Disney's D23 Expo that Matt Shakman who is also directing Star Trek 4, will be coming on board as a director for the film. Deadline also reported that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have been roped in to write the script for the film.
