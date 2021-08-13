The Marvels: Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel SURPRISES fans with ‘juicy’ new details of the film

Actress Brie Larson recently revealed that fans will see her once again as Captain Marvel in the MCU. The 31-year-old actress recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and opened up about her upcoming role in The Marvels. "Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about," Larson said. "But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

The actress then further amped up the excitement and raved about working with her Captain Marvel director Nia DaCosta on the sequel. "She's amazing. She's so awesome and cool and clear," Larson said of Nia, who signed on in August, becoming the first Black woman to helm a Marvel film.

Adding what she loves most about Nia, Brie praised her ability to take control and guide the project, the MCU star also raved about Nia’s pitch and her take on the sequel’s plot.

For the unversed, in the highly-anticipated sequel, Larson will revive her role as Captain Marvel (a.k.a. Carol Danvers) in The Marvels, which takes place in the present day, premiering November 11, 2022. New face Teyonah Parris is set to join her as Monica Rambeau, the role she recently played in WandVision after Akira Akbar played a young Monica in Captain Marvel. Apart from Brie and Parris, they will also be joined by Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in undisclosed roles.

