Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Character Groot to Get a Spinoff Series? Vin Diesel Spills the Beans on the Possibility
Vin Diesel has dropped hints over Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot returning to screens in a spinoff movie. Scroll down to read the details.
Vin Diesel has dropped clues over his Guardians of the Galaxy character returning to the screens with a spinoff movie. While sharing the details about his work in 2025, the Fast and Furious star also shared that he might potentially return to voice the Marvel character, Groot.
The actor revealed that the tree-like-looking creature from the MCU might get a spinoff film on the digital platforms.
On his Instagram account, Diesel posted, “Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie. The film where Groot returns to his home planet,” making fans curious about Groot getting his individual storyline.
The Dark Fury star lent his voice to the character that appeared in 2014’s Guardian of the Galaxy, 2017’s Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity Wars, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
Diesel also returned for a cameo in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Groot made an appearance in the Marvel Universe again in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
Meanwhile, Vin also returned to the collaboration between Disney and Marvel in the series, I Am Groot, which was similar to the holiday special of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Moreover, the actor revealed to have his plate full for the coming months of 2025, as he will be working on a number of projects, including Fast X: Part 2, upcoming movies of the XXX, Riddick and The Last Witch Hunter franchises, and the film adaptation of Rock’em Sock’em, based on a Mattle toy.
