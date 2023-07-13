Marvel’s Secret Invasion: Rhodey revealed as a Skrull but how long has he deceived us?

Marvel fans have eagerly awaited the Secret Invasion series, adapted from the acclaimed 2008 comic storyline, for its potential world-shattering reveals. While the show's scaled-down approach has made capturing the same level of tension and intrigue challenging, recent episodes have started to deliver significant twists. One of the most notable revelations is the Skrull identity of Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes, a longtime hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With this revelation, questions arise about how long Rhodey has been a Skrull and what it means for the storyline.

Confirmed Skrull identity

Rhodey's True Nature Episode 4, titled "Betrayal," definitively confirms that the Rhodey Rhodes we've been following throughout Secret Invasion is indeed a Skrull. The episode features a scene showing a female Skrull in the shower, transforming into Rhodey's form. This revelation leaves viewers wondering about the implications and consequences of Rhodey's secret role.

The unveiling: Clues and hints

While Episode 3, "Betrayed," provided strong indications of Rhodey's Skrull identity through a phone call, Episode 4 solidifies the truth. The revelation occurs when Rhodey transforms back into his Skrull form after the shower scene. Additionally, Nick Fury has been aware of the situation, listening in on a conversation between his wife and Rhodey, revealing the plot against him.

The mystery of time: How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?

The MCU timeline offers little hard evidence regarding how long Rhodey has been a Skrull. One possibility is that he was abducted and replaced between his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame or his brief appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the start of Secret Invasion. This scenario would allow for the storyline of Rhodey infiltrating the President's circle without drastically altering the character's past.

However, Marvel Studios has not shied away from rewriting history in previous films, as seen with the SHIELD twist in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This opens up the possibility that Rhodey's Skrull status could have been established at any point, including moments in Avengers: Endgame or even as early as 2010's Iron Man 2.

As Secret Invasion approaches its conclusion, audiences eagerly anticipate learning more about Rhodey's Skrull backstory and the ultimate resolution of the storyline. The existence of "Skrull Rhodey" implies the presence of a real, human Rhodey, potentially held captive somewhere. Moreover, Don Cheadle's involvement in the upcoming Armor Wars movie suggests that the real Colonel James Rhodes will make a triumphant return. Until then, fans eagerly await the final episodes of Secret Invasion to witness how this captivating revelation unfolds.

