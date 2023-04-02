Marvel's Secret Invasion: What role is Emilia Clarke playing in the series?

Ever since her mark in Game of Thrones as a lead role has impacted the audience as a white-haired princess where she was projected as the smartest and strongest monarch during the time of reign, it goes without a doubt that Emilia wouldn't deliver the same effort and hard work for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

And ever since the news about Emilia Clarke's presence broke out, there has been much talk about her roleplay and everything that she will be delivering through her role and the movie storyline.

The identity of Emilia Clarke's MCU role in Secret Invasion has been officially announced by Marvel Studios.

Despite Clarke's appearance in the Secret Invasion teaser and suspicions that she played a mutant sword agent named Abigail Brand or a certain comic book character named Skrull, Marvel has kept her character's identity a secret.

Days after confirming the release date for Secret Invasion, the production company has now officially revealed who the Game of Thrones actor is portraying in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series.

What will Emilia Clarke be delivering on the screen in Marvel's Invasion?

Marvel revealed that Emilia Clarke's character in Secret Invasion is G'iah, Talos' daughter, who has already made an appearance in the MCU, as reported by Vanity Fair.

G'iah last appeared in Captain Marvel in 2019 as a small child. Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, described Clarke as "the young Skrull girl grown up" and recalled the Captain Marvel sequence where Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, was reunited with his Skrull family:

"Remember when (Talos) was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl all grown up. She’s his daughter."

Emilia Clarke’s interconnection storyline with Captain Marvel and his Marvel Invasion

On Wednesday, June 21, Secret Invasion will be making its debut on Disney+, and the audience can't wait to see what magic has been created and how it will keep the viewers under its spell.

But as we look at the evidence, it turns out that the notion that Emilia Clarke is playing the Skrull, G'iah, is true, contrary to what many people thought after an official Tenor GIF of the Secret Invasion actress appeared to reveal the scoop.

Perhaps Clarke is truly playing both identities, with Brand being her phoney human persona and G'iah being her true personality.

Abigail Brand is present in the comics when the Skrulls attack the SWORDS headquarters during the "Secret Invasion" comic series, after all.

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke kicks off Secret Invasion shoot; Set photos reveal her character meets THIS MCU character

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marvel reveals Secret Invasion full cast: Meet the 11 actors of the series