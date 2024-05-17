Marvel’s Silk Spider Society Starring Angela Kang Canceled At Amazon; New Buyer Deal To Fall Through

Amazon’s Marvel drama Silk: Spider Society, produced by Sony Pictures Television, has been dropped. Sources reveal Sony Television, which currently holds rights to a portion of the Marvel universe with over 900 characters, plans to present the drama series created by former The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, who reportedly left her agreement with AMC to align with the streaming service that holds an eight-figure contract with Amazon and will continue developing projects for them.

Following Amazon's announcement of the Sony-produced Marvel series Noir starring Nicolas Cage during its first in-person pitch to Madison Avenue ad buyers, the decision was made to scrap the film. Now, Noir is set to premiere on Amazon's linear network, MGM+, before making its debut on the streaming service.

Amazon's drama Silk-faced hurdles amid WGA strike fallout

Amazon's now-slacked drama, Silk, was initially announced in November 2022 and was meant to reopen its writers room in January of this year, after hitting pause due to The Writers Guild of America strike.

The delayed room reopening triggered a warning from the WGA to Amazon and Sony. This warning came after the studio and streamer used the strike as an excuse to evaluate work that had already been completed for Silk.

What was Amazon's Silk based on?

Silk was based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series was inspired by a cult favorite Marvel comic and follows Cindy Moon.

The plot centers around a Korean-American woman who, after being bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, escapes imprisonment and says yes to a journey to find her missing family. Along the way, she becomes the superhero known as Silk. This show was set to be one of the first to feature a Korean-American superhero as its lead character.

