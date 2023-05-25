Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game trailer: From Peter in symbiote suit to Miles with web wings; DETAILS here

On Wednesday, the PlayStation Showcase revealed the first ten minutes of game play for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 video game.

Spider-Man 2 video game
Spider-Man 2 video game

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is predicted to be released in fall 2023 and is exclusive to PlayStation 5.
  • The game play features both Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

Sony recently hosted its PlayStation Showcase event which revealed the upcoming games for its PlayStation (PS) 5 and PSVR 2. These games included the game play trailer of Spider-Man 2, reveal of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, and more.

During the PlayStation Showcase event, Sony revealed a long game play trailer of Spider-Man 2, featuring both Miles Morales and Peter Parker. The company did not announce the release date of the game; however the game is predicted to be released in fall 2023. Here is everything to know about the same. 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game trailer:

On Wednesday, the PlayStation Showcase revealed the first ten minutes of game play for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 video games. It also showcased the short clip which was dedicated to the game's central villain – Kraven the Hunter.  

The trailer shows angry Peter Parker in the black symbiote suit along with Miles Morales to defeat Kraven and to stop him from capturing The Lizard a.k.a. Dr. Curt Connors. During the game, the audience can effectively switch between Miles and Peter, each with their own epic abilities. For example, fans will be happy to know that Miles Morales has underarm web wings, which will help him to glide across New York City quickly.   

Spider-Man 2 video game

Spider-Man 2 video game

This Spider-Man 2 game developed by Insomniac Games is released after the 2019 Spider-Man video game. There was also a spin-off of this video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was released in 2020.

Looking at the game play trailer of Spider-Man 2, it is safe to say that it will be a hit for a PlayStation. This video game series has sold more than thirty three million copies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is predicted to be released in fall 2023 and is exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Spider-Man 2

Is the new Spider-Man 2 game out?
Follow-up to the smash hit lands on PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023. It's a banner day for Spidey fans! We're delighted to finally show you the first-ever gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the next installment in our original Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, which will launch in Fall 2023.
Is Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2 game?
The sequel was announced during the PlayStation showcase event in September 2021, confirming the return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales while also revealing that villain Venom would be joining the cast.
Will Spider-Man 2 be 2 player?
We have barely been told that there will be no co-op, that Peter Parker and Miles Morals will be part of the story, and that Venom will be the villain
