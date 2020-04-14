Marvel's Spider Man: Homecoming 3's release date will NOT be postponed

Tom Holland's Spider Man: Homecoming 3 is not to be pushed ahead. The Marvel film is slated to release in Summer 2021 as scheduled earlier.

After many films such as Pixar's Soul, Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness and others being delayed in view of the Coronavirus crisis that has been creating havoc across the globe, speculations about Marvel's Spider Man: Homecoming 3's being postponed came into question. However, there seems to be a piece of good news for all the Spider-Man fans out there. Reportedly, Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 is NOT going to be postponed. Yes, you heard it right! As of now, the Marvel film is slated to release in Summer 2021 as planned initially.

While all other films are being pushed further or some are being premiered online on OTT platforms, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 seems to be running as per the schedule. According to a report by Heroic Hollywood, a studio insider has confirmed that Spider-Man 3 is still slated for July 2021 release. The rest of the Marvel films that come in association with Disney have been put on halt until further notice. However, Spider-Man 3 which falls under Sony seems unaffected by the domino effect that the other films are facing.

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak started spreading across countries, Hollywood as a whole has come to a standstill in order to curb further spread of the virus. Many production houses put their services on hold with many films being left incomplete, including Tom Holland’s upcoming film Uncharted. In a situation such as this, the makers of Spider-Man 3 seem to be lucky if they're able to release their film as per their original plan. However, there still seems a possibility that the film can be pushed ahead in the future considering how the world deals with Coronavirus pandemic in the coming days.

Credits :Heroic Hollywood

