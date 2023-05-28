Marvel’s Thunderbolts: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything you need to Know About the Movie

Thunderbolts were set to make their debut in the Marvel Universe in 2024. Marvel announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that they were working on a Thunderbolts movie. The movie boasts a star-studded cast; the fans are familiar with some of them and will get to see a few new faces in the highly-anticipated movie. In the comic books, the Thunderbolts are a group of antiheroes/reformed villains who help the government. Here is everything we know about the upcoming film.

Thunderbolts Release Date

The initial release date of Thunderbolts was supposed to be July 26, 2024; it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. According to a recent report from Deadline, there might be a slight delay in the release of the movie due to the pause in production because of the writers’ strike. The film was scheduled to start shooting in June 2023, but the crew has been told that the production will have to wait till the end of the strike. Even though there has been no official announcement, the release date of the movie will likely be affected by the writer’s strike. Thunderbolts will be the second-to-last movie in phase 5 of the MCU.

The other movies in phase 5 include Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Captain America: New World Order. A bunch of shows will also be a part of it, including Invasion, Loki season 2, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

ALSO READ: Here's how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order

Thunderbolts: Cast

The cast of Thunderbolts was unveiled in September 2022 at Disney’s D23 Expo. Sebastian Stan will return in the role of Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as Jon Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Jake Schreier will be the director of the movie; this will mark his directing debut in the Marvel universe. Jake is well known for working as a director in the 2015 film Paper Towns. Eric Pearson will write the screenplay of the movie.

Thunderbolts: Plot

When Marvel announced the release of Thunderbolts, the description of the movie read, “A group of antiheroes goes on missions for the government.” In the comic books, Helmut Zemo brings the individuals together to form Thunderbolts. What is known is that Daniel Bruhl won’t return Zemo in the movie, so it stands to see how MCU will bring the group of “antiheroes” together.

Advertisement

David Harbour, who will play Red Guardian in the movie, hinted at the plot of the movie in a podcast interview. In an interview with the Phase Zero podcast, he said, “We’re like losers, which I like. And I think it’s fun to watch us just mess everything up.” He continued, “I think that’s the spectrum. I think it’s very funny, but there’s also a lot of pathos in that.”

Advertisement

The actor continued, “There’s a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong — because of character flaws, keep messing things up. And nobody giving them the respect that they do to Captain American and Iron Man — very capable people. So there’s a lot to draw on there. I think there’s a lot of movie there that’ll be fun.”

ALSO READ: James Gunn explains Superhero fatigue: ‘It is difficult for Marvel to make good films after Avengers: Endgame’