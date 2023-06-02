Marvin Vettori hails ‘genius’ Andrew Tate after his BBC interview; Twitterati REACTS

Andrew Tate’s BBC interview has captured the attention of his fans and critics alike. The controversial internet personality and former kickboxing champion engaged in a confrontational interview with BBC in his residence in Romania.

For the unversed, Andrew Tate is currently on house arrest after being released from police custody in April. This was Tate’s first interview with a major broadcaster after being put on house arrest.

In the interview, Tate faced burning questions regarding the ongoing investigations about quite a few serious charges against him including human trafficking, rape, criminal gang activity, and money laundering. Tate strongly denied all allegations during the interview, which lead to a heated debate.

And now, Marvin Vettori has broken his silence and hailed Tate on his social media space. Read on to find out more.

Marvin Vettori calls Andrew Tate a ‘genius’

The allegations against Andrew Tate do not stop former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori from appreciating the former. In fact, Vettori is so much in awe of Tate that he just dubbed him ‘a genius’. Breaking his silence on social media, Vettori wrote, “Just saw the interview of Tate with BBC on Rumble. This guy is a genius. We need him. Don’t stop for anything brother."

Twitterati reacts to Marvin Vettori’s post on Andrew Tate

As soon as Vettori posted his tweet, netizens reacted to his public admiration of Tate and his beliefs. One user named @hoopmedream wrote, “We kinda toss around genius too much.”

Another user named @jermvermin took a dig at Tate’s alleged human trafficking allegations as re wrote, “I support human trafficking.” Another user’s tweet said, “I don’t respect the opinions of orcs.”

A fourth user had another question for Marvin as they asked, "Serious question. Why do you need another grown man to tell you what you should do with ur life and how to live ur life? Ur 29 years old, not some impressionable teenager."

One person refuted Marvin’s ‘genius’ comment and said, “He's not a genius Marvin. He's just really good at manipulating guys like you who aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer."

