Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon Passes Away at 91: Kris Jenner Mourns Loss of Her Mother, Pays Emotional Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s demise, which could be triggering to some. Reader's discretion is advised.

Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon passed away at the age of 91 on July 16, 2026. The news was confirmed by Kris Jenner on social media, where she shared an emotional tribute to her mother.

Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon passes away

Taking to social media, Kris Jenner wrote, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Jenner went on to say that her mother had taught the family the importance of unconditional love, resilience, faith, and finding joy in life's small moments. She expressed gratitude for her mother's sacrifices, wisdom, and unwavering love, adding that she would deeply miss their daily conversations and her mother's smile.

In conclusion, Jenner said that although the family was heartbroken, they found comfort in knowing that her mother's love would live on through their family, traditions, children, and grandchildren. She also thanked her mother for giving them a beautiful life and a cherished childhood.

Here’s the post

Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon was the grandmother of the Kardashian family, who rose to fame through the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was the grandmother of Kris Jenner's six children: Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Fans also knew her as "Grandma MJ" through her appearances on the show.

Mary Jo appeared in several memorable moments on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, becoming a familiar and beloved presence throughout the series.

As of now, no details have been shared about the cause of her death, and there has been no public indication of any illness prior to her passing.

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