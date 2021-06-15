Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen reveal the REASON behind their 'discreet' lifestyle

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in an extremely rare interview spoke about taking a backseat from the limelight and being "out of practice" to give interviews.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are known to be extremely private and in a rare interview, the twins opened up about laying low and why they prefer their brand to speak for itself. The twins who became popular after playing the role of Michelle Tanner on the 1987 sitcom Full House have managed to keep away from the limelight as they got older and in their recent interview opened up about their "discreet" lifestyle.

While the Olsen twins' acting days are way behind them, the duo is well-known in the fashion world as designers. In a rare interview, the twins spoke to i-D magazine and even mentioned that they are "a bit out of practice" when it comes to interviews. Mary-Kate and Ashley are known globally for being the founders of their brand The Row which they launched when they were 18.

While speaking to i-D, the duo explained why they decided to not make their brand all about themselves. “We were raised to be discreet people", said Mary-Kate. Adding further to this, We really didn’t want to be in front of it. We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first."

The twins recalled the reason why they ventured into fashion and starting their own brand as, "We think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer", Ashely said.

The duo had hit showbiz headlines after they turned down to return to Full House's reboot titled The Fuller House which had everyone from the OG cast return except them.

