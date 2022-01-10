Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier and more mourn demise of beloved Full House star Bob Saget

Bob Saget, the star of "Full House," died on Sunday at the age of 65. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, he was found "unresponsive" in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. His cause of death is unknown, however "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

However, following the passing of the legendary comedian, several of his former co-stars and friends paid tribute and offered condolences. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen who played the shared role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest TV daughter of Bob Saget’s character Danny Tanner are “deeply saddened” by his demise. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement obtained by Page Six on Sunday evening. They continued, “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Meanwhile, Dave Coulier who was also a part of the show posted a photo with the late actor and wrote. "I’ll never let go, brother. Love you."

Jon Stewart simply tweeted, “Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…”

Tom Bergeron shared a video of the two discussing their careers and wrote, “Just heard the news. Devastated. I’m going to miss you, my friend.” Bergeron, 66, and Saget, 66, have both previously presented America's Funniest Home Videos.

Tom Green, another comic, tweeted: “I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other people’s lives better Bob. Rest In Peace.”

B.J. Novak tweeted, “I have always and will always love Bob Saget." Andy Cohen added, “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget.”

Josh Radnor took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt tribute to his How I Met Your Mother co-star.

Kat Dennings, who acted opposite the star in 2001’s Raising Dad sitcom, tweeted on Sunday night, "Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.”

Meanwhile, Aside from Full House (and Fuller House, in which Bob reprised his most famous role to date), Saget was also the longtime host of America's Funniest Videos and the adult Ted Mosby narrator of How I Met Your Mother.

ALSO READ:Pete Davidson recalls how Bob Saget helped his mental health journey: Thank you for your kindness & friendship