Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy file for divorce after 5 years of marriage

Looks like things are getting out of hand between Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy. The couple has tried to file for divorce after 5 years of marriage. As reported by TMZ, Olsen has filed an emergency order to petition for divorce amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. She decided to take legal action on April 17 but the New York courts refused to accept the divorce filings other than emergencies due to the Coronavirus spur. To make matters worse, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy reportedly tried to force her out of their New York City apartment.

Mary Kate Olsen claimed that she received an email from Sarkozy's lawyers this week who gave her a May 18 deadline to move out of the place. She also alleged that Sarkozy had terminated their lease without informing her, which she has asked him to give her until May 30. Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have already filed for a petition to speed up their divorce amidst the global pandemic and Olsen is requesting for their prenuptial agreement to be enforced.

Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy got married in November 2015 after three years of courtship. The small ceremony took place at their private residence in New York. The couple had 16 years of age gap between them but they were happy with each other's company.

