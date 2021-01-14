Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy FINALISE divorce settlement over Zoom after filing in May 2020

After months of back and forth, designer Mary Kate Olsen and financier Olivier Sarkozy have finally reached on a divorce settlement over Zoom.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy who confirmed their divorce back in May 2020, have now finalised their divorce. The couple started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. Now, after eight months of negotiations, Olsen, 34, and Sarkozy, 51, recently reached a settlement on their divorce, according to PageSix. Sarkozy’s lawyer Michael Mosberg told the tabloid that the couple reached a final agreement just this morning via a Zoom meeting with their lawyers.

If you didn’t know, back in 2020, Olsen originally tried to get an emergency divorce from Sarkozy. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the fashion designer and socialite signed a petition for a divorce in April 2020 but was turned down by the New York officials due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The duo has been married for 5 years and have no children, but Sarkozy does have two teenage children from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard. Sarkozy, whose half-brother is Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France, works as a financier.

For the unversed, Mary Kate Olsen and her twin sister Ashley are New York socialites and designers, while the duo has acted in several Disney movies, they are now known to be very private about their personal lives. Last year, the duo spoke to Vogue Australia and said that this is the way they want to move forward with their lives, they choose to not be in the spotlight and instead have work that steals the limelight.

