Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 1 out; Check release time, streaming guide and more details

The popular anime Masamune-kun's Revenge is back for another thrilling season. Season 2 Episode 1 dropped on July 3rd, 2023, almost 6 years after the first season's premiere.

Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated anime, and what you can expect in the following days. Read along to know about the release timings and check out the streaming guide.

When will Masamune-kun's Revenge episodes drop and where to watch it?

Prepare to immerse yourself in the highly anticipated Season 2 of Masamune-kun! Get ready to catch the thrilling first episode as it airs on popular Japanese channels Tokyo MX, Bs Fuji, AT-X, and KBS Tokyo.

Exciting news for international fans, as Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season, and you can also watch it on Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel. Don't miss out on the continuation of this captivating series!

Where did Masamune-kun Revenge's story left off?

Get ready to dive back into the world of Masamune-kun's Revenge after a long six-year wait! The highly anticipated Season 2 is finally here, continuing the story from where it left off.

In the first season, we witnessed Masamune's inner turmoil as he grappled with his feelings for Aki and his quest for revenge. Now, the second season will delve deeper into the complexities of Masamune's evolving relationship with Aki, providing a rollercoaster ride of emotions and a tangled web of plots.

As the romantic comedy progresses, we'll witness Masamune's personal growth and the unexpected twists and turns that fate has in store for our beloved characters. Don't miss out on this captivating and unique anime experience that will keep you hooked until the very end.

What is Masamune-kun Revenge about?

Masamune-kun's Revenge takes readers on a captivating journey through the world of revenge and romance. Crafted by the talented duo of Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv, this manga series has garnered immense popularity and inspired an anime adaptation brought to life by the skilled hands of director Minato Mirai and Silver Link Studios.

The story revolves around Masamune Makabe, who endured years of merciless bullying at the hands of Aki Adagaki during their childhood. Aki, blessed with beauty and wealth, cruelly branded Masamune as 'Piggy' due to his weight.

Fuelled by a burning desire for vengeance, Masamune undergoes a remarkable transformation, emerging as a handsome and arrogant high school student.

His goal? To make Aki fall madly in love with him, only to reject and humiliate her in return. Assisted by Yoshino Koiwai, Aki's classmate and servant, Masamune sets his intricate plan into motion.

