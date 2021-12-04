Master of None star Aziz Ansari announces engagement to girlfriend Serena Campbell

Aziz Ansari is engaged to his Danish forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell, as per Page Six. The comic broke the good news during a surprise show at New York City's Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night. “Everyone was super excited and very much clapping,” a source told Page Six.

According to Page Six, The Parks and Recreation actor, 38, is believed to have quipped that he hopes his future kid with Serena would be "more Indian than Danish," referring to his 33-year-old partner's ethnicity. According to her LinkedIn profile, Serena is presently a senior associate in the investigative analytics team at PwC in London. She previously attended the University of Manchester and King's College London in the United Kingdom.

The Master of None creator was first seen with Serena at a US Open event in September 2019, with her mother Kirsten confirming her name but refused to comment on the nature of their connection. Ansari earlier told an audience at Radio City Music Hall in 2019 that he was smitten with Campbell and was planning a trip to India with her so she could meet his grandmother.

However, a Brooklyn photojournalist accused the "Master of None" actor of sexual assault in 2018. The lady said the comic ignored "cues" indicating she "wasn't interested" in getting physical. He purportedly apologised to her at the time, claiming that he misjudged the situation, and said in a statement that he took her "words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

ALSO READ:Aziz Ansari on sexual misconduct allegation: I took that woman's words to heart; was surprised and concerned