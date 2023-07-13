MasterChef Australia 2023: When is the finale? Here's everything you need to know

As the thrilling season of MasterChef Australia 2023 is nearing its end, fans are eagerly awaiting the grand finale. With a talented group of amateur home cooks battling it out for culinary supremacy, here's all the information you need to know about the highly-anticipated finale.

MasterChef Australia 2023 finale date, time and prize

The MasterChef Australia 2023 finale is set to air on Sunday, July 16 at 7:30 pm. Make sure to tune in to Channel 10 or catch the episode on 10 Play to witness the ultimate showdown and find out who will be crowned the champion.

The winner of this season's MasterChef Australia will take home a life-changing prize of $250,000. Last year, the talented Billie McKay claimed the title and received the same impressive monetary reward. Even the runner-up, Sarah Todd, was not left empty-handed, as the judges granted her a well-deserved $30,000.

The finale is known for its intense and exhilarating cooking challenges. The final two contestants will face off in a series of rounds that push their culinary skills to the limit. Expect mystery boxes, secret challenges, and the thrilling task of recreating a renowned chef's signature dish. The stakes are high, and every move counts as they fight for the coveted title of MasterChef Australia 2023.

Meet the final four: The competitors to watch

The remaining contestants who have made it to the final week and are still in the running for a grand final spot are Brent Draper, Rhiannon Anderson, Theo Loizou, and Declan Cleary. These talented individuals have proven their prowess in the kitchen and are prepared to give it their all in the ultimate showdown.

Throughout the season, we have witnessed the passion, creativity, and determination of a remarkable cast of home cooks. From Adi Nevgi to Rue Mupedzi, each contestant has brought their unique culinary skills and personal stories to the forefront. While only a select few have made it to the finale, every participant has left their mark on this extraordinary season of MasterChef Australia.

With the finale just around the corner, excitement is reaching its peak. Don't miss the culinary spectacle as the finalists battle it out for the ultimate culinary crown on July 16 and witness the thrilling battle of MasterChef Australia 2023.

