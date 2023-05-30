MasterChef Australia 2023: Who has been eliminated among 18 contestants?

MasterChef Australia 2023 made its debut to the television screen on May 14, 2023 and after intense competition in the kitchen, three contestants have already been eliminated.

Initially, the cooking show was supposed to premiere on May 7, 2023, but the judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away on the same day. Australia’s Network 10 decided to hold off in respect to judge Jock Zonfrillo and TVNZ followed their lead. A touching tribute was shared during The Sunday Project after which with Zonfrillo’s family support, MasterChef Australia 2023 began.

Now, eighteen contestants will battle in the kitchen over the next few weeks to find the best who will ultimately win MasterChef Australia 2023.

MasterChef Australia 2023 eliminations

Contestants had to cook a meal using the ingredients close to the judges' childhood: Kumquats, Vegemite or Panettone during the first elimination round. Amongst these, three least impressive dishes were sent to cook in an additional round. In this Andrea became the first contestant to be eliminated. Meanwhile, Robbie and Amy, who were in high stakes, were able to compete yet another time.

Larissa was the second contestant to be eliminated in MasterChef Australia 2023 after an unbalanced sweet choux during the pastry elimination challenge. However, Larissa won a second chance apron earlier this week which enabled her to cook in the next elimination challenge. Later, during Julie Goodwin's Seafood Stew elimination challenge, Larissa rejoined the competition.

When Larissa re-entered MasterChef Australia 2023, another contestant had to be eliminated during Julie Goodwin's Seafood Stew elimination challenge. Jessica, who made an eggless pasta with bread flour was eliminated and sent home.

Therefore, till now, MasterChef Australia 2023 saw elimination of two contestants: Jessica and Andrea.

