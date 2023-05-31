MasterChef Australia ex-contestant Amy Tanner shares harsh reality behind filming cooking show: So stressful

MasterChef Australia Season 15 contestant Amy Tanner has opened up about her experience on the popular cooking reality show. Tanner was recently evicted from the competition after the contestants were tasked to prepare a dish over a period of two days. They were instructed to use the overnight hours to indulge in intricate cooking processes like slow-cook meat or pickle vegetables before they could plate their food for the judges. Unfortunately, Amy’s dish of Mexican Japanese pork tacos did not impress the judges and she was eliminated.

Continue reading as Tanner reveals the brutal truth about filming for MasterChef.

MasterChef contestant Amy Tanner says she did not sleep

Talking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Amy shared that the two-day coking challenge was ‘daunting’ as the contestants cannot be there and look over their dishes all the time. “If it overcooks, you're not there. So it was really stressful to think about that and I think a lot of us didn't really sleep that night,” she said.

Tanner further said that she was surprised her dish did not make it as she has prepared it before and that it was delicious. She added that although she knew there were many things wrong with the dish, she was hoping it was not the ‘worst one’.

Talking about her emotional state, Amy recalled that she has never felt so many emotions in her life before. “I haven't really felt that much stress like that before, so it was hard to kind of regulate my emotions. You really want to do well and sometimes when you don't you get really upset about it,’ she said.

Amy Tanner opined that the MasterChef experience will be the best thing she will ‘ever do in [her] whole life’.

She also shared that hearing the judges praise her was ‘unforgettable’. “And the judges were so great, their mentorship was everything to me,” the 26-year-old medical administrator said. “You always took on their advice and they just wanted you to do really great and I think that was the most special part. They wouldn't say things for the sake of it and it was nice to get up close and personal with them and hear their opinions and hear their praise. It was unforgettable.”

