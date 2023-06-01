MasterChef Australia S15: Indian-origin contestant Adi Nevgi impresses judges with her Fruits Loop Cake

Adi Nevgi, the Indian-origin contestant in MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises, shone on last night’s episode as she impressed the show’s judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and the late Jock Zonfrillo with her Fruit Loops Cake. It should be noted that this was Adi’s first desert that the 31-year-old doctor from Melbourne made in the MasterChef kitchen.

MasterChef contestant Adi Nevgi wins judges’ hearts with her dessert

Adi Nevgi received a barrage of compliments from the judges after she presented her dessert. “I think it was genius. The genius part for me was the idea behind the tres leches and soaking the sponge in cereal-infused milk. That’s what makes this. But most importantly, the flavour is fantastic. The nostalgic element is there,” said Jock as he tasted Adi’s Fruit Loops Cake.

“It looks fantastic. It’s tiny. It’s on a pink plate. It’s nostalgic, childlike and fun,” said Melissa. Furthermore, Andy congratulated Adi for hitting the right notes with the flavour.

MasterChef Australia’s nostalgia week

This week, MasterChef Australia Season 15 is celebrating Nostalgia week. In yesterday’s episode, the contestants were tasked with creating a dish with cereals. The home cooks had to prepare a dish using at least one of the cereals in the Mystery Box — Corn flakes, Fruit Loops, Coco Pops, Weet-Bix and, Rice Bubbles. The time limit for the task was 75 minutes.

According to The Telegraph, Adi explained her reasoning behind choosing fruit loops and said, “I really like the theme of nostalgia. This challenge feels like it is meant to be that sort of childlike wonderment and fun. And the most fun cereal is Fruit Loops.” Although she almost forgot to add the layer of cereal-infused milk during plating, she remembered right on time and presented a good dish at the end.

However, Adi's cake did not make it to the top two dishes of the day. Her dessert lost out to Antonio Cruz Vaamonde’s Coco Pops Eclairs and Ralph Kahango Corn Flake Pork Chop.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MasterChef Australia 2023: Who has been eliminated among 18 contestants?