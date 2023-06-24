Masterchef Australia Season 15: Adi Nevgi’s twist on authentic pani puri receives mixed reactions

The latest episode of MasterChef Australia Season 15 has caused a stir on the internet, with contestant Adi Nevgi presenting a unique rendition of the beloved Indian street food, pani puri. Nevgi's creation, titled 'Mexican Pani Puri,' featured unexpected ingredients such as avocado, caviar, and salmon roe. While some viewers found the twist intriguing, others expressed their disbelief and even referred to it as "blasphemy," questioning the decision to alter the original flavors of pani puri.

ALSO READ: MasterChef Australia viewers call out contestants for lacking 'basic culinary hygiene'; Here's why

A surprising combination by Adi Nevgi that ignites debate

Adi Nevgi's Mexican Pani Puri, combining elements from Mexican and Indian cuisines, has become a topic of heated discussion online. Pani puri, with its international fan base, gained further attention when it was sampled by Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the latter's visit to India. However, social media platforms have witnessed numerous unconventional experiments with pani puri, and Nevgi's fusion creation has added fuel to the ongoing conversation.

Divided opinions for culinary exploration

In the middle of the cries of disappointment, other viewers praised Nevgi's creative strategy and praised the dish as the result of the mystery box challenge. Notably, even the show's judges acknowledged the dish's value and level of effort. The opposing points of view, however, reflect the innate ties people have to the classic pani puri flavours and their reluctance to stray from the dish's original recipe.

Reaction on Social Media

As social media feeds overflow with diverse reactions, some fans defend the liberty of experimentation and challenge the notion of rigid adherence to standard recipes. One Twitter user expressed, "What is this obsession with adhering to standard recipes? There's nothing intrinsically unappetizing about salmon roe and avocado in a pani puri." Meanwhile, others viewed Nevgi's creation as an offense, one said "She should be imprisoned for this offence". Adi Nevgi herself took to Instagram, sharing her excitement over the positive response to the Mexican variant and teasing further explorations with Taiwanese Pani Puri, Dessert Pani Puri, and Dance Floor Pani Puri.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MasterChef Australia 2023: Who has been eliminated among 18 contestants?