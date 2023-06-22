MasterChef Australia viewers call out contestants for lacking 'basic culinary hygiene'; Here's why

MasterChef Australia viewers were once again disgusted by the unhygienic practices of the contestants. In a recent episode, a contestant was seen coughing openly in the kitchen and cooking simultaneously. Viewers were repelled by how unhygienic the act was and took to social media to slam the show.

Why are MasterChef Australia viewers disgusted?

Contestant Rue Mupedzi was seen coughing in the kitchen during an episode of the cooking show. After the Tuesday episode, a viewer of the show started a Reddit thread and slammed the series for lacking “basic culinary hygiene.” They explained, “Why does MasterChef make no effort to teach basic culinary hygiene? The contestants must look good I guess. Brent must never be in a kitchen without a beard net. Maybe outside at a BBQ at best.” The viewer went on to point out mistakes made by the contestants one by one. They spoke about a participant missing a hairnet and remarked that they’d dine somewhere else if they saw this practice in person.

The user also pointed out how Malissa went on to knead the dough with her hands while her ring was on her hand. “I forget who but one cook clearly moved from cutting fresh fish to herbs with the same knife in jeweled hand - perhaps an editing error but the point remains,” they noted.

While talking about hairnets, a few viewers did not think they were that important. The majority of the fans spoke about how tasting with your fingers is unnecessary. “I do wish contestants would use any of the dozens of spoons provided for tasting rather than dip their fingers in their sauce/creme anglaise/etc. then shove their fingers in their mouth.”

Are Andy Allen and Melissa Leong quitting the show?

Judge Jock Zonfrillo unexpectedly passed away at 46 on May 1. His family did not disclose the cause of the judge’s death. Right after Jock's death, rumors about judges Andy and Melissa wanting to quit the show emerged. The reason behind the sudden exit could be that the judges need time to mourn their friend and co-star.

There were rumors about the entire hosting panel being replaced. MasterChef Australia has done it once before when Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, and George Calombaris decided to leave the show in 2019.