MasterChef Season 13: Premiere date, time, theme, guest chefs, and more details about the Gordon Ramsay show

MasterChef - America’s favorite cooking reality show competition is back with another season of culinary madness. Yes, you read that right!

In case you did not know, MasterChef Season 13 is right around the corner and it will premiere on May 24, 2023.

This time around, the theme of the popular Gordon Ramsay show is MasterChef: United Tastes of America. Gordon Ramsay will be joined by resident judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

Read on for more details about the show.

When will MasterChef 13 premiere?

Like mentioned above, MasterChef Season 13 will premiere on May 24, 2023.

What time will MasterChef Season 13 episode one start?

The first episode of MasterChef Season 13 will air at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on May 24 on Fox and on Hulu the next day.

What is the theme of MasterChef Season 13

The theme of MasterChef Season 13 is United Tastes of America. This means that the participant home cooks will cook special meals from their regions. The U.S. has been divided into four parts: West, Northeast, Midwest, and South. The home cooks will battle it out for their region.

Like every season, this time too the contestants will face a series of cooking challenges. This season includes a State Fair challenge, a series of Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal!

Who are the guest judges of MasterChef Season 13?

According to Parade, the guest judges of MasterChef Season 13 are Daphne Oz, Graham Elliot, Susan Feniger, Tiffany Derry, Andre Rush, and the return of season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy.

