MasterChef Season 14 Premiere; Here's Everything That Happened In The Opening Episode

On May 29, 2024, Fox premiered its fourteenth MasterChef Season at 8 pm ET. Age is not a limitation to being a great cook hence this season will have contestants from four generations including Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen Z, and Gen X.

Millennial chefs steal the show

Millennial chefs featured on the season premiere cooking signature dishes for auditions’ first round. The dishes were judged by Gordon Ramsay together with Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez who are returning judges plus Priya Krishna as guest judge. At least five home cooks would obtain aprons and win the 250,000 USD trophy as well as be called Master Chef winner.

According to Fox TV Station, this season represents an intergenerational feud where home cooks would face multiple trials. These include a restaurant takeover, Mystery Box challenges, cooking at a Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and a fan-favorite Tag Team event. Each episode guarantees fierce rivalry in cooking.

Advertisement

Highlights from premiere

The first contestant was Jeet (32) an HR specialist in Portland Oregon who had made Gajar Ka Halwa dumplings with carrot halwa and sweet Rabri sauce. Gordon Ramsay held it up praising its beauty and confidence whereas Joe Bastianich couldn’t find anything like it before. Judges gave Jeet the green light.

Lexi (30), introduced herself as Kitchen Witch, a nail salon owner from Long Island New York who prepared vegan chicken roulade accompanied by spinach artichoke mornay fondant potatoes veganism mornay.

Unluckily judges ignored her, stating that she had created something like Joe’s most awful meals ever said Gordon concerning taste which was abnormal.

Kamay (34) presented Haitian snapper together with jasmine rice and peas pikliz cabbage pickled tomato spicy sauce for the magistrates who appreciated her work. As per Gordon and Priya Krishna, the taste was splendid; Aaron Sanchez also admired its flavor.

It's finally here! 🙌



Tune in for a new season of #MasterChef fun NOW on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/1L8mK2wRcy — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) May 30, 2024

High-school English teacher, Tori, made Deep-Fried Salmon Croquettes with Purple Sweet Potato Puree but since the judges said the croquettes were heavier than they should have been and Aarón did not like the puree she was eliminated.

Si is a 30-year-old biotech manager from California who prepared Banh Xeo Vietnamese crepes with shrimp and pork, fish sauce vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and vegetables. Gordon liked how it looked while Priya praised its everyday-ness, making Si get an apron.

Anna is a 37-year-old tax director from Dallas, Texas who grew up in Ukraine and made pan-seared duck breasts with purple potato puree, pickled beets, red wine butter sauce, and Brussels sprouts. Priya and other judges appreciated this dish’s high-end restaurant presentation.

Michael submitted herb goat cheese ravioli with tomato cream cheese spinach roasted red peppers and basil olive oil. Gordon loved the colors on the plate; Joe was happy about what was inside; Priya praised it for being refreshing or having brightness. Michael also got a yes from all three judges.

Upcoming episodes

Whereas episode one focused on Millennials, episode two will feature Baby Boomers. MasterChef Season 14 Episode 2 will air on Fox at 8 pm ET on June 5, 2024. Every generation wants to prove that their cooks are better as competition stiffens.

Advertisement

MasterChef Season 14 offers an exciting culinary journey through time showcasing many different talents as well as flavors. Look forward to further episodes filled with exciting action and delicious cooking.

ALSO READ: Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef Season 14: Here's How Series Plans To Pit Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials And Gen Z Together