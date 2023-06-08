MasterChef: United Tastes of America; Check out which chefs from the West made it to cooking competition

MasterChef: United Tastes of America aired its latest episode on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The episode featured a new set of contestants who were excited to put forward their culinary skills in order to impress judges with their unique dishes. This time, on MasterChef US: Season 13, Episode 3, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron, Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich went to the West Coast of the country in search of new talented chefs. James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger featured as the guest judge on the episode. Scroll below to find out which contestants made it to the cooking competition.

Which contestants from the West Coast made it to the show?

Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James are the five contestants from the West Coast who made it to the main stage of the cooking reality competition. Although some of them received criticism from judges, they were selected for the next round in the show.

1) Lizzie

Lizzie is a 29-year-old preschool teacher, who hails from Fairbanks, Alaska. For the competition, she made "Roasted Alaskan Halibut with Cauliflower Puree, Pan-Seared Mushrooms, and Fresh Herb Oil" for the judges. Judges were impressed with how the fish was cooked and they complimented her use of other ingredients as well. All the judges chose to send her forward in the show.

2) Madame Donut

Madame, 44, is a donut shop owner, and comes from Maui, Hawaii. She prepared "Ahi Tuna Musubi with Crispy Sushi Rice and Soy Gastrique." Unfortunately, she could not prepare all the elements of her dish on time. While the judges pointed it out and questioned her time-management skills, they also appreciated the dish she presented. They sent her forward to the competition but only after making her promise to cook more impressive dishes like these.

3) Kennedy

Kennedy is a festival vendor from Denver, Colorado. The 26-year-old MasterChef US contestant prepared "Elk Tenderloin with Rainbow Carrots and Blueberry Compote" for the judges. All four judges loved her dish and even noted that she nailed cooking one of the most difficult proteins. She was selected for the next round of the competition.

4) James

James is a native of Portland, Oregon, who made "Glorious Gloria Crab Cakes with Tartar Sauce and Sauteed Squash.” He honored his late mother who taught him to cook. The judges loved his preparation and called it one of the best crab cakes they had ever had. James received a white apron.

5) Amanda

Amanda is a stay-at-home mother, who hails from Sherman Oaks, California. The 44-year-old made "Herb Crusted Halibut with Sautéed Tomatoes & Fennel and Pickled Purple Cauliflower." Aaron critiqued the use of excess olive oil and the dominating taste of fennel in the dish, which led him to say no. However, the other judges seemed impressed with the MasterChef US contestant’s dish and decided to send her forward in the cooking competition.

