MasterChef: United Tastes of America elimination: Which two contestants failed to make it to the top 11 of Gordon Ramsay's show?

Season thirteen of Masterchef, also known as MasterChef: United Tastes of America, has finally found its top 11 contestants. The cooking competition is getting harder every week as judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich test the contestants in every way possible. Two contestants were eliminated in the double-episode special that aired on August 23, 2023. Here's what happened in the Fox series during its 11 and 12th episodes.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America episode 11 recap

Mystery box challenge

The latest episode of the hit reality series featured a special guest judge, celebrity chef Andre Rush. Sanchez announced that each contestant would be getting a mystery box of military rations and would create their own dishes incorporating the ingredients. Ramsay and Rush made their own meals as a demonstration before the official challenge started.

After the tasting, the top three chosen by the judges included the following. Grant made crusted amberjack with lentil and spinach puree, and pan-fried Gnocchi. Kolby made pork meatballs with tomato and basil ragu, as well as lemon and applesauce vinaigrette. Lastly, Brynn made pan-seared scallops with saffron and lentil paella, potato croquettes, as well as romesco sauce. After a discussion between the judges, Grant was announced the winner.

Elimination

The bottom three chefs were Charles, Nina, and Wayne. The final decision resulted in Nina getting eliminated from the competition. The next episode saw a tag team challenge which featured two chefs cooking a three-course meal for the judges but the catch was the switch element. Because he won the last challenge, Grant had the power to pick the teams. He chose Brynn as his partner and then paired Wayne and Reagan, and Kennedy and James.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America episode 12 recap

Tag team challenge

The other three pairings were Sav and MD, Jennifer and Charles, and Kolby and Lizzy. On the menu was fresh tagliatelle with sauteed shrimp, lemon cream sauce, and caviar. This was followed by pepper-crusted filet mignon with truffle mashed potato, broccolini, and steamed au poivre sauce. Lastly, the most-awaited dessert slab included sticky toffee pudding with pistachio mascarpone, caramel sauce, and segmented orange.

Winner and elimination

Sav and MD as well as Kolby and Lizzie were the top two tag teams and the final decision resulted in MD and Sav winning the challenge as well as the immunity pin. Charles and Jennifer were in the bottom two. Charles was eliminated from the competition, giving the season its top 11 contestants. The next episode titled Fish Out of Water Mystery Box will air on August 30, 2023, on Fox along with the 14th episode titled Kelsey's Stadium Food.

