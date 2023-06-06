MasterChef’s Uncle Robbie reflects on an incredible journey: ‘It’s been so amazing’:

The MasterChef kitchen was overwhelmed with emotions as Robbie Cooper, fondly known as Uncle Robbie, bid his final farewell to his culinary family on Sunday night. In a heart-wrenching moment, there wasn't a dry eye in the kitchen as Uncle Robbie's departure marked the end of a remarkable journey that captivated fans and touched the hearts of his fellow contestants.

A last-minute twist of fate

The tension in the kitchen reached its peak during a retro all-in elimination challenge, where the contestants faced off in a demanding taste test centered around identifying various types of cheese. With the first five chefs faltering in their cheese knowledge, they found themselves in round two of the elimination, among them Uncle Robbie.

A change of plans, filled with regret

Standing alongside fellow contestants Malissa, Ralph, Rue, and Rhiannon in the second round, Uncle Robbie was presented with the task of drawing inspiration from a nostalgic dinner classic for his next culinary creation. With sausage curry as the chosen dish, Uncle Robbie, who had already impressed the judges with his skill in crafting flavorful curries, felt confident in his choice.

However, the influence of judges Jock and Andy made him question whether he was playing it too safe with another curry. Motivated to showcase his versatility, Uncle Robbie made a spontaneous decision to switch gears and recreate the prawn cocktail, utilizing the curry as a base for a curried mayonnaise. It was a decision he soon regretted.

"I regret making that change," Uncle Robbie admitted, acknowledging that his original curry had already achieved the desired flavors. While his curry had been in a good place, the competitive nature of the show pushed him to explore new horizons. Determined to demonstrate his abilities and leave a lasting impression, Uncle Robbie poured his heart and soul into every dish he created throughout the competition."It's been a great journey for myself, being an Indigenous guy, having so many people from around the world... it's been so amazing." Uncle Robbie said.

Uncle Robbie's journey to the MasterChef kitchen was filled with diverse experiences, from his background as an accomplished AFL and rugby league player to his roles in construction, trucking, and corrections. However, his passion for cooking and the desire to showcase Indigenous talent propelled him into the world of culinary arts. Through his time on the show, Uncle Robbie formed deep bonds with his fellow chefs, especially with his "son" Declan, forging connections that will endure beyond the kitchen walls.

Renowned for his calm demeanor and the endearing "Robbie shuffle," Uncle Robbie brought a sense of tranquility and joy to the kitchen. His ability to effortlessly handle large-scale cooking and his passion for sharing his culinary talents with others became evident through anecdotes of cooking for 50 people on short notice and preparing multiple dishes for his wedding.

As Uncle Robbie bid his final farewell, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his skills and the pathway it opens for Indigenous people to shine in the culinary world. The bond he formed with mentor Jock will forever hold a special place in his heart, and he cherishes the profound impact the MasterChef journey had on his life.

Uncle Robbie's presence in the MasterChef kitchen touched the hearts of many, and his departure leaves a void that won't be easily filled. As the show continues its culinary quest, the memory of Uncle Robbie's passion, humility, and dedication will endure, inspiring both aspiring chefs and viewers around the world.

