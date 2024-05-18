'Mastering Myself': Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Upcoming Memoir; Shares Her Struggle Stories

Keke Palmer, known for her versatility as an actress and singer, has left her mark on the entertainment industry. In an exclusive interview, Palmer shared a glimpse into her upcoming projects. From her journey of self-mastery as in her memoir to her upcoming movie, Palmer has a lot to offer in the near future.

Let’s take a closer look at what Keke Palmer had to say about her upcoming memoir and the lessons she learned along the way.

Palmer’s upcoming memoir is to be released soon

Keke Palmer opened up about her quest for self-mastery during the Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video up-front presentation on May 14, 2024. She said, “Part of my journey of mastering myself so that I can be everything I want to be and more.” Despite her busy career, Keke Palmer believes in the importance of personal growth. The 30-year-old actress has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

On November 19, 2024, Palmer's new memoir Master of Me is set to be launched. In the memoir, she shares deep and personal reflections on her journey towards self-mastery. Speaking during a recent interview with US Weekly magazine, she said, "For me in life, it's not about things I do, it's about me that I master." To her, personal growth is an endless journey that involves changing as a person to be successful in all aspects of existence.

Palmer’s upcoming Amazon movie—The Pickup

Alongside the memoir, Palmer will be starring in an upcoming Amazon movie, The Pickup, alongside Eddie Murphy and Peter Davidson. A heist comedy, the film starts with Murphy and Davidson's characters going on a mission. That mission is interrupted by Palmer’s character, Zoe.

According to Palmer, viewers will meet Zoe in the movie with a certain impression. But that impression will be quickly changed as the movie progresses. Initially, she seems one way, but as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there’s much more to her character than meets the eye.

Palmer highlighted that the film’s core message is about everyone’s struggles. It shows that sometimes someone who appears to be the bad guy might actually be the good guy.

Keke’s earlier book—I don’t belong to you

Keke has previously written a book too; her upcoming memoir will be her second. She wrote her first book, I Don’t Belong To You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice in 2017. The book intends to guide young women towards self-ownership, belief in oneself, and freedom.

The book not only tackles serious aspects of life but also incorporates humor. It contains quotes that inspire, journal entries, memes, and song lyrics as well. Keke Palmer talks about things like identity, pressure, self-respect, and family. She tells personal stories of both failure and success. Basically, I Don’t Belong To You enables you to overcome pain and fear thus opening up the doors for creativity, spirituality, or passion-oriented life.

