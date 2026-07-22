Masters Of The Universe on OTT: When and where to watch Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man online

Director Travis Knight decided to bring the adaptation of Mattel’s franchise of the same name, Masters of the Universe. The action-packed movie received positive reviews after its big screen debut. Well, the live-action reboot of the creation is making a lightning-fast transition from cinemas to OTT platforms. Those wanting to stream the movie from the comfort of their homes can tune into Prime Video from July 22, 2026.

Masters of the Universe arrives on OTT

Starring Nicholas Galitzine as the iconic hero He-Man, the film Masters of the Universe is landing directly on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The streaming debut comes less than two months after the Mattel production opened in movie theaters on June 5, 2026. Following an unexpected global box office run, the makers opted to push its digital rollout so that the high-budget fantasy adventure film gets a second chance to entertain the audiences on a mass scale.

Directed by Travis Knight, famous for projects like Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings, the live-action reboot takes a fresh spin on the beloved 1980s Mattel toy franchise of the same name.

In the film, Prince Adam Glenn/He-Man (played by Nicholas Galitzine) has spent 15 years separated from his home planet, living a modest life on Earth. When the legendary Sword of Power resurfaces, Adam is drawn back to his homeland Eternia, only to find that it’s brutally conquered and devastated by the evil ruler Skeletor.

To save his family and the universe, he must embrace his destiny as He-Man. Alongside Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, the movie features Jared Leto as the mean ruler Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms.

The ensemble cast also includes Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Charlotte Riley, Morena Baccarin, Sasheer Zamata, James Wilkinson and many others.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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