Did Mara Wilson leave acting for writing? Matilda star REVEALS

Mara Wilson, the actress from 96' Matilda is a nostalgic part of many millennials' childhood. The iconic child actor is perhaps one of the best-known faces among the 90s generation. But recently she revealed why she left acting for writing instead.

Mara Wilson left acting for writing

Despite the immense success of the movie, which was based on Roald Dahl's novel, Mara Wilson, who portrayed Matilda, has chosen to step away from acting. Instead, she has pursued a career as a writer, a passion she had harbored for a long time.

Mara, now 35 years old, has expressed, "Writing was always my secret desire. It was always something that in the back of my head I wanted to do. I wrote a lot of stories on the sets of movies. On Matilda, I wrote several."

Over the years, she has contributed to publications such as Elle, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair. In 2016, she released her memoir titled "Where Am I Now?"

Mara was only nine years old when "Matilda" hit theaters, and she officially retired from acting in 2000. Later, she revealed part of the reason for her decision, stating, "The rejection hurt because it had been just such a prominent part of my life for so long. It had been the thing that defined me. Writing I'd always loved. There's a saying - 'If you can live without it, you should.' And I found that I could."

Story of Matilda

For many people of a particular generation, "Matilda" stands as one of the most nostalgic films from the 90s. The movie revolves around the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl who faces neglect from her unkind parents and suffering at the hands of the wicked headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

Matilda utilizes her psychic powers to retaliate against her mistreatment in various ways and eventually finds solace when she is adopted by the nurturing teacher, Miss Honey.

Meanwhile, the actress joined the WGA strike that has shaken Hollywood. Wilson stated that in recent years, she has not earned sufficient income to meet the eligibility requirements for Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) healthcare benefits.

