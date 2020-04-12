Matrix 4 actor Keanu Reeves' lookalike is stirring a storm on the internet with his viral videos; Watch

Keanu Reeves' doppelganger is setting the Matrix 4 actor's fans awestruck with his viral videos on Instagram.

Celebrity doppelgangers seem to be on a roll these days with all the time in the world left to them during the quarantine phase. One such doppelganger who is coming in the eyes of people lately is Matrix 4 actor Keanu Reeves' lookalike who is stirring up a storm on the internet with his viral photos and videos. Marcos Jeeves, who seems be a carbon copy of Keanu Reeves, has been sharing videos of himself on social media and fans can't stop fawning over the uncanny resemblance.

The Brazilian Tik Tok star says that he has met a lot of people who think that he is Keanu Reeves himself and the fact that he resembles him so much, fetches him a lot of attention from women. Ever since he was a teenager, Marcos has grown up being compared to Keanu Reeves, he said in an Instagram video. Taking inspiration from the John Wick actor, he has uploaded many videos on his Instagram handle where he is dressed up like the actor and is mimicking his dialogues.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is soon going to be seen in the fourth installment of Matrix. The actor will be reprising his role as Neo while Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen as Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. The American science fiction film is slated for May 21, 2021 release. Besides the central characters, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, , and others have been roped in to play undisclosed roles.

