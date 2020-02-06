Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves FIRST LOOK as Neo from Lana Wachowski directorial revealed; Watch VIDEOS

Matrix 4 has begun filming and we've got the first look at Keanu Reeves from the sets of the movie. Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Andrew Caldwell for an undisclosed role.

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo and fans of the Matrix franchise have the first look at the actor from the sets of the movie. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Reeves has begun filming for the fourth Matrix movie. The actor, under the direction of Lana Wachowski, was spotted on the sets of Matrix 4 in San Francisco. Passerbys and fans noticed the actor engrossed in the filming process. The 55-year-old actor donned a black blazer, black T-shirt and jeans on the sets. With his long tresses intact, Reeves oozed the John Wick vibe.

While the actor hasn't sported the famous leather garb from trilogy yet, fans were excited to just watch him return to Matrix. An onlooker told People magazine that Reeves was seen crossing a street near Columbus Avenue and Montgomery Street in North Beach neighborhood, in San Francisco. Fans not only spotted Reeves, but Carrie-Ann Moss was also seen on the sets.

Check out the videos below:

While Reeves and Moss have already begun filming for Matrix 4, Empire reports that the makers have roped in yet another actor in the movie. As per the report, Andrew Caldwell is joining the ensemble. Like other new additions, the makers have kept Caldwell's addition under the wraps. Including Caldwell, Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, , Jessica Henwick, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Late last year, Reeves told Entertainment Tonight Matrix 4 is "very ambitious". Matrix 4 is eyeing a release date of May 21, 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves vs Keanu Reeves: Matrix 4 & John Wick 4 to release on the SAME day; Fans have EPIC reactions

Read More