Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves OPENS UP on what to expect from the 4th installation of the hit science fiction film

Keanu Reeves is spilling the tea on what fans can expect from his upcoming film--Matrix 4. Scroll down to see what Keanu had to say about the much-anticipated film.

Keanu Reeves is opening up about the new Matrix movie. The 56-year-old actor opened up in an interview with BBC’s The One Show on Thursday (September 17). During the interview, the actor called the upcoming Lana Wachowski-directed film “inspiring.” He added that Lana wrote, “a beautiful script that is a love story.”

“It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action…all will be revealed,” he mysteriously teased. One thing the film won’t be is a prequel, he said. “No, no. No going in the past,” he confirmed.

Matrix 4 is currently filming in Berlin after pausing due to the pandemic. Carrie-Anne Moss is returning as Trinity, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith. New cast members include Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Jessica Henwick.

In case you missed it, Neil Patrick Harris recently opened up about how different this fourth installation is from the previous trilogy. Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show he shared that there is a shift in the franchise. “I think she has great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing,” he said while talking about writer-director Lana Wachowski. Neil added that there is “ambitious” and feature wirework for him.

“I’ve always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff,” he added. “And this is not bad for me, but it’s certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to play in the sandbox a little bit.”

