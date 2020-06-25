Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves returns to the sets and begins shooting with Carrie Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris

Keanu Reeves begins shooting for Matrix 4 along with co-stars Carrie Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.

A piece of good news for all the Keanu Reeves fans! the actor is back on the sets along with co-stars Carrie Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris to begin the shooting for Matrix 4, one of the most awaited films of 2022. The Matrix film that hit the theatres in 1999 was an instant hit followed by the other 2 installments. Matrix 4 was initially slated for 2021 release. However, the science fiction action film has been pushed to April 1, 2022 owing to Coronavirus concerns.

As all Hollywood production houses had put their shutters down in recent months in the interest of health and safety, the shooting of Matrix 4 was put on halt so the cast and crew could practice social distancing. Recently, Keanu Reeves was spotted at the sets along with Carrie Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris to restart filming for Matrix 4 and looks like the actor is all set to return as Neo.

Carrie-Anne Moss who played the role of Trinity in the first three installments will also be seen reprising her role in Matrix 4. She is believed to be a computer programmer who escapes from the Matrix and was thought to have been killed in The Matrix Revolutions. The fourth installment will explain her death as well as show Neil Patrick Harris in a new avatar. This is the first time that the How I Met Your Mother star will be foraying into the science fiction franchise.

