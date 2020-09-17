  1. Home
The Matrix 4: Neil Patrick Harris REVEALS that the Keanu Reeves starrer has ‘shifted’ from original trilogy

The Matrix 4 star Neil Patrick Harris recently revealed how the 4th installation will be different from the previous trilogy. Scroll down for the details.
Neil Patrick Harris is opening up about his upcoming movie, The Matrix 4. If you didn’t know, the -year-old actor essays a small but meaningful role in the much-anticipated flick and speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show he shared that there is a shift in the franchise.

 

“I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing,” he said while talking about writer-director Lana Wachowski. Neil added that there is “ambitious” and feature wirework for him.

 

“I’ve always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff,” he added. “And this is not bad for me, but it’s certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to play in the sandbox a little bit.” 

 

In case you missed it, Matrix’s lead Keanu Reeves also opened up about the storyline of the 4th franchise in June to Empire magazine and said: "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing." "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from," Keanu Reeves stated. 

 

Credits :Empire magazine, Getty Images, SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show

