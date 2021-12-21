Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves reacts to being a person of colour; Reveals his 'love' for his Asian identity

Keanu Reeves has reacted to him being a person of colour through his Chinese heritage. The Matrix Resurrections actor has opened up on his racial identity in a rare interview as he doesn't talk about the same much in public. During an interview with NBC News, via Just Jared, Reeves discussed recent news that has positioned him as a person of colour.

Opening up on the same, the actor said that he doesn't know whether he can agree to being called a person of colour but he also made it clear that he doesn't disagree with the opinion as well. "I don’t know if I agree with that statement. But I don’t not agree," Reeves said. For those unversed, Keanu Reeves' father was Chinese Hawaiian.

The actor then went ahead to discuss his stance in detail. According to Reeves, via Just Jared, his "relationship" with his "Asian identity" has "always been good and healthy." "And I love it. We’ve been growing up together," the actor told NBC News, via Just Jared.

However, this isn't the first time that Reeves has addressed his racial identity in an interview. Back in 2019, the actor spoke to Essence about his heritage but revealed that he is “not a spokesperson” for Asian actors in Hollywood.

In other news, Keanu Reeves' new movie The Matrix Resurrections is slated to be released on December 22. The movie stars Reeves as Neo, alongside Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati, and Jessica Henwick as Bugs, among others. Reeves has been busy promoting the movie.

