Matrix 4, Text For You or Citadel: Which upcoming Priyanka Chopra project are you most excited to watch? VOTE

Priyanka Chopra has been on a 'filming' spree from the past few months and we're curious to know which upcoming highly-awaited PeeCee project are you most looking forward to. Vote in our poll and comment below.

has been a busy bee since the beginning of 2021 as she jumps ship from one big-ticket project to another. After almost a year of being in quarantine with the love of her life Nick Jonas, the working bug in PeeCee has come full-flown as she not only shot for Matrix 4 and Text For You but is currently filming Citadel in the UK.

We start off with Matrix 4, which brings back the beloved original cast members like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as director Lana Wachowski, and how it was the first project Priyanka shot for amid COVID-19 safety protocols in Berlin, Germany. Chopra has kept a comfortable silence when it comes to her character details but we've been teased to expect the unexpected from the 38-year-old actress' undisclosed role. On the other hand, we have the romantic drama Text For You, with its filming taken place in London. The Jim Strouse directorial, which is the English remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Priyanka's Quantico co-star and good friend Russell Tovey.

Finally, we have the highly-awaited Russo Brothers' spy series Citadel, which stars Chopra and Richard Madden. Priyanka is still in the UK along with Richard as the two shoot for the upcoming show during the lockdown period, under COVID-19 precautions.

This begs the question PeeCee fans; Which upcoming Priyanka Chopra project are you most looking forward to? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Priyanka Chopra project in the comments section below.

Here is some INTERESTING trivia about Priyanka Chopra: When was Priyanka Chopra born? July 18, 1982 When did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married? December 1, 2018 Priyanka Chopra won the Best Actress National Film Award for which movie? Fashion What was Priyanka Chopra's character name in Quantico? Alex Parrish

