The Matrix 4 Trailer Details: Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity reunite; Film's title REVEALED

One of the most-anticipated films ever since its announcement has been Matrix 4. The film's trailer was recently showcased at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Titled The Matrix: Resurrections, the film's first footage that was presented by Warner Bros at the event included some action-packed scenes but the main highlight remained Neo and Trinity's reunion.

According to Deadline, the trailer showcased Keanu Reeves' Neo in conversation with Neil Patrick Harris' character, who is shown to be a therapist where Neo questions his sanity asking if he's "crazy." Reeves' Neo also comes face to face with Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity at a cafe where she asks him if they have met.

The trailer also showcases enough action including the gravity-defying stunts and acrobatics that are synonymous with the franchise. Deadline details that at one point in the trailer, Jefferson Airplane’s White Rabbit song plays while Neo finds himself looking into a mirror at an old version of himself. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff also make an appearance in the first footage.

The Matrix: Resurrections also stars Lilly Wachowski, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jessica Henwick. The film directed by Lana Wachowski in its first footage reveal has maintained its initial release date of December 22.

Keanu Reeves during the trailer reveal also addressed how the first film in the Matrix franchise impacted his life as he said, "The first Matrix felt like something beyond yourself… You’ll hear the sentence 'The Matrix changed my life.' I say, ‘Thank you, it changed mine too.'"

