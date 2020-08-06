Matrix director Lilly Wachowski REVEALS that the film was originally a trans story: The world wasn’t ready

Matrix director Lilly Wachowskirevealed in a recent interview that the Matrix films were originally meant to be trans stories but the world wasn't ready for it at the time. Watch her interview below.

Matrix director Lilly Wachowski has finally confirmed that The Matrix was supposed to be a trans story. In a virtual interview this week with Netflix Film Club, the filmmaker, who directed the hit movie series with sister Lana, confirmed the speculation about the true meaning of the flicks. She said: “I’m glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention,” she shared. “But the world wasn’t quite ready for it — the corporate world wasn’t ready for it.”

Lilly adds, “I’m glad that people are talking about the Matrix movies with a trans narrative; I love how meaningful those films are to trans people and the way that they come up to me and say ‘these movies saved my life.’” “I’m grateful to be able to throw them a rope to help them on their journey”

Watch the full interview below:

Lilly went on to add that “The Matrix stuff was all about the desire for transformation — but it was all coming from a closeted point of view” and even revealed that the character of Switch, was originally meant to be male in the real world but female inside the Matrix. “That’s both where our headspaces were,” she concluded.

