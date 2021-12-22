The Matrix Resurrections' Carrie-Anne Moss rubbishes rumours of Hollywood turning its back on her: I had kids

Carrie-Anne Moss, the star of The Matrix Resurrections, has managed to work regularly throughout her acting career, with the exception of short hiatuses in 2001-2002 and 2018 to spend time with her family. Recently, stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland revealed that they would be taking a break from performing to raise their children and build a family, respectively.

Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, claims that making the same choice years before resulted in reports of a "Hollywood blacklist." In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss? Why did Hollywood turn their back on her? Or something like that. I was like, funny!” She added as per Daily Mail, “I had kids, and I wanted to be with them.”

However, Moss got pregnant with her first child, Owen, 18, while shooting The Matrix Reloaded in 2003, and had two more children with husband Steven Roy shortly after: Jaden, 16, and Frances, 12. Moss made the decision at that time to adopt a "cozy-cozy" lifestyle. Meanwhile, Moss is thrilled to be reprising her role as Trinity once again. She said, “We think about The Matrix being these systems of control on humanity, and yet the Matrix of our own minds…that’s what I want to bust through all the time! Who am I if not a mother? Who am I if not a wife? Who am I if I’m not an actress? Who am I if not my mother’s daughter? Who am I if not Trinity?”

The Matrix Resurrections premieres December 22.

ALSO READ:Keanu Reeves on working with Carrie Anne Moss in Matrix: Pleasure to work with her again