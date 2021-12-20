The Matrix Resurrections' Keanu Reeves excitedly admits 'it would be fun' to join the MCU as a superhero

Keanu Reeves has been associated with many important franchises in his career, including The Matrix and the John Wick franchises, but fans have been excited to know whether the star would ever be a superhero in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and it seems like The Matrix Resurrections actor has just answered all their questions.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, via ET Canada, Reeves opened up on his views of joining one of the most popular franchises of the world right now, the MCU. Discussing the same, the actor told ET, "Oh my gosh, I don’t know! I actually don’t have an answer." Reeves also admitted that "it would be fun to be a part of" MCU but he doesn't know if he'd fit into the concept as an actor.

"There’s so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films," Reeves told ET while lauding the superhero movies, the cast and the crew behind them. It would be interesting to note if Keanu Reeves ever joins the MCU as a superhero alongside the OG Avengers or the newer superheroes such as the Eternals.

In other news, Keanu Reeves is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections which is scheduled to release on December 22. Reeves will appear as Neo in the new Matrix instalment alongside Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity. Other actors who have joined the franchise with Matrix 4 include Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith, among others.

