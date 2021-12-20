The Matrix Resurrections: New clip focuses on Keanu Reeves and Jessica Henwick's past connection; Watch

The Matrix Resurrections has debuted a brand new clip online focussing on Neo aka Keanu Reeves and new character Bugs aka Jessica Henwick's past connection. In the clip, Henwick's Bugs can be seen saving Keanu from falling off a high rooftop while revealing their memory about Neo.

For those unversed, along with the original characters including Keanu Reeves aka Neo and Carrie Anne Moss aka Trinity, The Matrix Resurrections has also introduced new characters including Jessica Henwick's Bugs, Priyanka Chopra's Sati, Neil Patrick Harris' The Analyst, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith, among others.

In the new clip, as Reeves debates within himself about whether he would "fly" or "fall" if he jumps off a high rooftop, Jessica Henwick's Bugs saves him. As he asks about their identity, Bugs says, "You won't remember me, but a long time ago, you changed my life." Explaining their reason, Bugs opens up on the day when they saw Reeves' Neo trying to jump off another rooftop. They claim to have been able to witness the "real" him that very day.

"I knew one day I would find you, and when I did, you would be ready for this," Henwick's Bugs says as they show a 'white rabbit' tattoo to Neo. They also ask Neo to follow them if he wants to know the "truth."

You can watch the whole clip here:

The Matrix Resurrections is slated to release on December 22.

