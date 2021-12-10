The Matrix Resurrections New Promo: Keanu Reeves' Neo has a confusing meet with Morpheus; WATCH

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated films of the year and a new promo of the film that was featured at The Game Awards, shows Keanu Reeves' Neo meeting up with Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) whereas Bugs (Jessica Henwick) helps him understand the new ways of the Matrix. The 1-minute footage will leave you intrigued.

The new Matrix is all set to promise some interesting changes and the new footage reveals a few of them. In the clip, Keanu Reeves’ Neo is told by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) that to enter and exit the Matrix there is no need for landlines any longer, instead, hackers use portals. Reeves' Neo looks utterly confused as Bugs takes him to Tokyo through a portal.

Check out the new Matrix clip here:

Another major moment in the new footage is that of Neo coming face to face with Morpheus in a major meta moment. The promo shows Neo being led into a room where he is met by another version of Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, although at the same time projections on the wall show Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in a key scene from the first film when Neo is told what the Matrix is.

The new Morpheus led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II then tells Neo, "It’s all about set and setting." Another great line that features in the clip also comes from Morpheus as he says, “Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia."

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff among others. The film directed by Lana Wachowski is all set to release on December 22.

