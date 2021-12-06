The Matrix Resurrections: New trailer TEASES return of Agent Smith, reveals Neo's new powers; WATCH

The new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections takes fans on a trip down the rabbit hole, as fresh video adds to the mystery surrounding the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel. The Matrix Resurrections will reintroduce Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) to an enhanced version of the Matrix, where they will have to battle for their freedom once again.

However, The new Matrix Resurrections trailer delves more into the cyclical nature of the Matrix, as Neo starts to recall pieces from the original films, his link with Trinity, and feeling a significant level of déjà vu. The events of The Matrix Resurrections take place 20 years after the events of its predecessor, with Neo resurrected and plugged back into the virtual world, leading a seemingly normal existence as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco. After a fortunate encounter with a similarly amnesiac Trinity and a red pill-offering Morpheus reopens his eyes to the truth of the titular world, Neo must rediscover himself and begin his struggle to preserve mankind.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to lead the cast of The Matrix Resurrections, alongside fellow franchise vets Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci and our favourite Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Interestingly, The new Matrix Resurrections teaser is jam-packed with storyline solutions as well as lots of hints for answers to other fan queries. The new trailer's major revelation is that Trinity is still alive after her death in The Matrix Revolutions, with clear glimpses of her enclosed in an isolated life pod. While we are all eager to learn more about The Matrix Resurrections' plot, the film's trailers thus far emphasise how the sequel intends to tear through the barriers of blockbuster movies. The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Check out the new trailer below.

